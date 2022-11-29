UrduPoint.com

Some Senior US Officials Back Call For Multinational Armed Force To Haiti - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Some senior White House officials are calling for dispatching a multinational armed force to Haiti following its prime minister's request last month for assistance to help manage extreme gang violence, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing several current and former officials.

The officials believe around 2,500 military and police officers could be sufficient to secure Haiti's main arteries from the gangs dominating the country.

But while the White House worries that the social unrest and humanitarian crises in Haiti will lead to mass migration to the United States, it does not want to put American boots on the ground. It has also failed to convince other countries to lead the mission, according to the report.

Experts say that the risks of foreign intervention are high and unlikely to eradicate violence by gangs, who are used by the economic and political elite to stay in power, according to the newspaper.

