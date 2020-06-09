UrduPoint.com
Some 'starving' In N.Korea As Virus Measures Deepen Food Crisis: UN Expert

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Food insecurity in North Korea is deepening and some people are "starving" after it closed the border with China and took other steps against COVID-19, a UN rights expert said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Food insecurity in North Korea is deepening and some people are "starving" after it closed the border with China and took other steps against COVID-19, a UN rights expert said Tuesday.

The hermetic totalitarian state, which has yet to confirm a single case of the novel coronavirus, introduced a range of other measures to try and prevent an outbreak.

Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the country, called for urgent action from Pyongyang and the international community to relieve the suffering.

"Lack of food had a devastating impact in the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) in the 1990s, and prospects of a further deepening of food shortages and widespread food insecurity are alarming," he said.

Hundreds of thousands are believed to have died during a famine in the mid to late 1990s, a period known as the "Arduous March" in the North.

Before the coronavirus crisis, more than 40 percent of people in North Korea were already considered food insecure, with many suffering malnutrition.

