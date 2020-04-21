UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some States Intend To Urge OPEC + To Begin Oil Production Cuts Before May - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Some States Intend to Urge OPEC + to Begin Oil Production Cuts Before May - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) A number of countries intend to urge OPEC+ to start reducing oil production without waiting for the beginning of May, but there is no consensus on this proposal yet, a source in one of the delegations attending today's OPEC+ video conference told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A number of OPEC+ ministers held an informal teleconference earlier in the day to discuss current developments in the oil market.

"A number of countries took the initiative to urge OPEC+ to begin to reduce [production] now, so that the market could stabilize. But there is no consensus, because a number of key players did not participate in the meeting and it is not clear whether they would support this initiative or not," the source said.

At the same time, a number of OPEC+ states believe that the alliance's agreement would not stabilize the market and would not help prices recover, he said.

"A number of the format's countries also have doubts about the fact that the agreement itself is stabilizing the market, since there are no noticeable positive signals on the market after the alliance has reached a consensus on a decrease in production," the source said.

Related Topics

Oil Same Alliance May Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

5 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

50 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.