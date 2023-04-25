Some States on UNSC Ready for Constructive Dialogue, Others Make Circus - Zakharova

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Some states on the UN Security Council are open to constructive negotiations but some want to create a circus in the chamber, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"There are countries which are ready for constructive discussions of current issues but there are also some countries which make not even a show but a circus out of anything," Zakharova said.

It is possible to state this given the statements they issue, Zakharova added.

The spokeswoman made the comments during a discussion dubbed "Effective Multilateralism Through the Defense of the Principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

" Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired half of the meeting.

Zakharova also commented on the United Nations-brokered grain export agreement by saying that both parts of the deal should be fulfilled equally. Russia has voiced dissatisfaction that a minuscule amount of its grain and fertilizer is entering the global markets.

Lavrov is in New York for two days to complement the Russian delegation in the United Nations during the country's presidency of the UN Security Council during the month of April.