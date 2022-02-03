UrduPoint.com

Some States Plan Cyberattacks On Russia's Critical It Infrastructure - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Plans for cyberattacks on Russia's critical information infrastructure are among the priorities of a number of states, Nikolai Murashov, deputy director of the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents (NCCCI).

"The NCCCI data for 2021 shows that most computer attacks on the Russian information space are carried out from abroad. We record that gaining access to information systems of critical infrastructure facilities of the Russian Federation and disrupting their functioning continue to be among the priority goals of a number of foreign states," Murashov said on Thursday at the Infoforum-2022 in Moscow.

