DENPASAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) A number of representatives from developing countries have not supported West's accusations and negative attitude toward Russia during the G20 summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Despite the behavior of our Western colleagues, who, by the way, have almost not been supported in their fuse by participants from developing countries, a useful discussion, which has allowed us to ask very hard-hitting questions to our Western colleagues, has taken place," Lavrov told reporters.