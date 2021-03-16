UrduPoint.com
Some Syrian Military Killed, Injured In Terrorist Attack In Syria's Daraa - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Some Syrian Military Killed, Injured in Terrorist Attack in Syria's Daraa - State Media

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) A number of Syrian soldiers were killed and injured as a result of an attack conducted by a terrorist group in the southwestern province of Daraa, state news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The attack was carried out on a bus carrying military between the towns of Muzayrib and Al Yadudah, a source in the Daraa police command told SANA.

Those injured were taken to the Daraa national hospital for medical treatment.

