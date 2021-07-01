Some Taking Advantage of Florida Building Collapse With Fake GoFundMe Accounts - Official

Some people tried to profit from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, by using fraudulet accounts for the GoFundMe service that is used for fundraising purposes, Deputy Incident Commander at Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management Charles Cyrille said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Some people tried to profit from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, by using fraudulet accounts for the GoFundMe service that is used for fundraising purposes, Deputy Incident Commander at Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management Charles Cyrille said on Wednesday.

"There have unfortunately been some people trying to take advantage with fraudulent GoFundMe accounts," Cyrille said during a press conference.

Cyrille has encouraged those who want to make a donation to the victims of the building collapse go to www.miamidade.gov/emergency to choose an agency to support or register as a volunteer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the death toll of the building collapse in Surfside has increased to 16 while 147 residents remain unaccounted for.