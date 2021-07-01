UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some Taking Advantage Of Florida Building Collapse With Fake GoFundMe Accounts - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:06 AM

Some Taking Advantage of Florida Building Collapse With Fake GoFundMe Accounts - Official

Some people tried to profit from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, by using fraudulet accounts for the GoFundMe service that is used for fundraising purposes, Deputy Incident Commander at Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management Charles Cyrille said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Some people tried to profit from the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, by using fraudulet accounts for the GoFundMe service that is used for fundraising purposes, Deputy Incident Commander at Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management Charles Cyrille said on Wednesday.

"There have unfortunately been some people trying to take advantage with fraudulent GoFundMe accounts," Cyrille said during a press conference.

Cyrille has encouraged those who want to make a donation to the victims of the building collapse go to www.miamidade.gov/emergency to choose an agency to support or register as a volunteer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the death toll of the building collapse in Surfside has increased to 16 while 147 residents remain unaccounted for.

Related Topics

Florida From

Recent Stories

The Perfect Phone in Your Budget; realme C21 is No ..

7 minutes ago

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is t ..

19 minutes ago

India takes advance steps to mitigate COVID-19 thi ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

1 hour ago

Inherent skills of technologists must be harnessed ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.