Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Some training will be required for Ukrainian troops to enable them to use the four Avenger air defense systems that the United States will provide soon, US Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"There will be some training required," Singh said during a press briefing on Thursday.