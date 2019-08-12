UrduPoint.com
Some UK Lawmakers Plan To Take Down Johnson, Prevent No-Deal Brexit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Rogue Conservative members of UK parliament have been working to undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit strategy, local media reported on Monday.

Johnson's opponents, led by Dominic Grieve and Philip Hammond, are reported to try to take no-deal Brexit off the table.

According to The Guardian newspaper, rebel Conservatives considered trying to sabotage Boris Johnson and create a temporary government to ask the European Union for an extension of article 50, but faced Labour's unwillingness to settle for a centrist candidate.

Downing Street expects the first major confrontation with its opponents in early September, when the government presents its report on Northern Ireland, followed by a five-day debate period.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union by March 29, 2019. However, due to Prime Minister Theresa May's middling efforts to secure an acceptable agreement with Brussels, the prospects for a no-deal Brexit are becoming more distinct. In late July, Boris Johnson won the Conservative leadership by promising to deliver Brexit by any means necessary.

