Some UN Peacekeepers 'Seriously Injured' In Beirut Port Blast - Mission

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:30 AM

Some UN Peacekeepers 'Seriously Injured' in Beirut Port Blast - Mission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) A massive explosion in Beirut seriously injured several peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNFIL) and damaged a ship in the city's port, the mission said in a press release.

"One of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured - some of them seriously. UNIFIL is transporting the injured peacekeepers to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment," the release said on Tuesday.

Early reports blamed the blast on explosive materials that were seized by the government and stored at a blast sight, which may have been ignited by a warehouse fire.

