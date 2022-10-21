UrduPoint.com

Some US Children Hospitals Overwhelmed Due To Outbreak Of Respiratory Virus - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Some US Children Hospitals Overwhelmed Due to Outbreak of Respiratory Virus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) Some children hospitals in the United States are overwhelmed due to an outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), US media reported on Friday.

The Connecticut Children Hospital in the northeastern US city of Hartford has been operating at full capacity over the past few weeks due to an influx of patients with RSV, a virus that causes respiratory infections, The Hill newspaper reported, adding that medics are now negotiating with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to install an outdoor tent to receive additional patients.

"We just don't have as many critical care beds (for children) as we have adult critical care beds simply because we don't usually need them," Dr. Juan Salazar, a physician in chief of Connecticut Children's Medical Center said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Dr. Salazar said the number of cases began to rise in early September and increased exponentially, which had not been observed before.

At New Haven Children's Hospital, RSV cases in the emergency room have nearly doubled in the past week, rising from 57 to 106, the newspaper added.

The report added that the hospital receives 30 children with RSV every day. In comparison, 1 to 3 children per day were admitted to the emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington Post also reported that a number of hospitals are overwhelmed with RSV patients in the metropolitan District of Columbia. Hospitals in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Rhode Island are also operating with increased workload due to the RSV outbreak, NBC news reported.

Related Topics

Washington Columbia New Haven Hartford United States September Post Media From

Recent Stories

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

21 minutes ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

23 minutes ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

24 minutes ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

30 minutes ago
 Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.