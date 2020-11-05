Some US Election Observers Removed From Absentee Ballot Counting Room in Michigan- Reports

Several observers of the 2020 US presidential election have been removed from a room where absentee ballots for the state of Michigan are being counted, and many more who claim to be election observers or challengers have been locked out of the facility, the CNN broadcaster reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Several observers of the 2020 US presidential election have been removed from a room where absentee ballots for the state of Michigan are being counted, and many more who claim to be election observers or challengers have been locked out of the facility, the CNN broadcaster reports.

A correspondent from the broadcaster who was at the scene on Wednesday evening said that roughly 134 Republican observers or challengers were inside the counting room at the TCF Center in Detroit.

Several individuals were removed from the facility after tempers flared, the reporter said.

According to video footage from the room carried by other media outlets, staff in the counting facility later proceeded to board the windows up to stop those who were locked outside from viewing the process.

Incumbent President Donald Trump tweeted a link to a Breitbart story covering the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Trump earlier said that he would claim victory in Michigan if, in fact, a large number of ballots have been secretly dumped, which the incumbent president said had been "widely reported."

Michigan is a key battleground state that looks set to decide the eventual winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump led in the state until the counting of absentee ballots began and the Fox news broadcaster called the state for Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon.

As of 09:20 GMT on Thursday, the Fox News broadcaster has Biden ahead with 50.5 percent of the vote in Michigan, compared to Trump's 48.0 percent with 99 percent of votes counted. Sixteen electoral votes are up for grabs in the state.