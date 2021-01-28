Some US Lawmakers Want to Bring Guns to Congress, Threaten Colleagues - House Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that some lawmakers pose a threat to their colleagues by seeking to bring guns to Congress and suggested that supplemental security details may be needed to address the issue.

"We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and that threatened...

violence on other members of Congress," Pelosi told reporters during a briefing. "I do believe... that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the 'enemy' is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside."

Pelosi promised to take a scientific approach to how "we protect members" in the aftermath of the assault.

Congress, which on January 6 survived an attack by former President Donald Trump's loyalists.