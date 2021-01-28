UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some US Lawmakers Want To Bring Guns To Congress, Threaten Colleagues - House Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Some US Lawmakers Want to Bring Guns to Congress, Threaten Colleagues - House Speaker

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that some lawmakers pose a threat to their colleagues by seeking to bring guns to Congress and suggested that supplemental security details may be needed to address the issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that some lawmakers pose a threat to their colleagues by seeking to bring guns to Congress and suggested that supplemental security details may be needed to address the issue.

"We have members of Congress who want to bring guns on the floor and that threatened...

violence on other members of Congress," Pelosi told reporters during a briefing. "I do believe... that we will probably need a supplemental for more security for members when the 'enemy' is within the House of Representatives, a threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside."

Pelosi promised to take a scientific approach to how "we protect members" in the aftermath of the assault.

Congress, which on January 6 survived an attack by former President Donald Trump's loyalists.

Related Topics

Attack Threatened Trump Nancy January May Congress

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

26 minutes ago

Matchweek 14 kicks off under slogan &#039;Together ..

41 minutes ago

Welfare organizations asked to point issues of Kar ..

10 seconds ago

Police Arrest Armed Man Near US Capitol - Spokespe ..

11 seconds ago

Catalonia rivals kick off campaign for key vote as ..

15 seconds ago

Lebanon lockdown protestors target Tripoli's polit ..

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.