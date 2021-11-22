UrduPoint.com

Some US Media Used As Tool For Campaign Against Russia - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:04 PM

The Kremlin believes that some US media outlets are used as tools for a targeted information campaign against Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Bloomberg has reported that the US intelligence believes Russia is allegedly planning to invade Ukraine from three directions, including via Belarus.

"We see that there is a targeted information campaign ... some American newspapers are actively involved in this. This is increasing tensions, this is again an attempt, in fact, to present the Russian Federation as a certain party that threatens the settlement process," Peskov told reporters, adding that the publication is an "absurd.

"Kiev itself is building up its forces, Kiev is being helped to build up its forces. Kiev is supplied with a significant amount of weapons, including modern, high-tech weapons. And all this, of course, we are watching with great concern, knowing the significant influence of extremist politicians in Ukraine," Peskov added.

