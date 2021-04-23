Some US Military Equipment Beginning to Be Shipped Out of Afghanistan - Reports

Some US military equipment is starting to be shipped out of Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw all American forces on the ground by May 1, CNN reported citing three defense officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Some US military equipment is starting to be shipped out of Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw all American forces on the ground by May 1, CNN reported citing three defense officials.

The report said the US Defense Department is focused on shipping out unneeded equipment and supplies that is not being destroyed or given to the Afghan security forces, adding that obsolete equipment will be destroyed.

Moreover, the report said the US Defense Department has approved the deployment of hundreds of sea, air, and land forces to the region of Afghanistan to help protect US and NATO forces, including contractors, during the pullout.