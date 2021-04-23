UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some US Military Equipment Beginning To Be Shipped Out Of Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:49 PM

Some US Military Equipment Beginning to Be Shipped Out of Afghanistan - Reports

Some US military equipment is starting to be shipped out of Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw all American forces on the ground by May 1, CNN reported citing three defense officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Some US military equipment is starting to be shipped out of Afghanistan as part of the Biden administration's decision to withdraw all American forces on the ground by May 1, CNN reported citing three defense officials.

The report said the US Defense Department is focused on shipping out unneeded equipment and supplies that is not being destroyed or given to the Afghan security forces, adding that obsolete equipment will be destroyed.

Moreover, the report said the US Defense Department has approved the deployment of hundreds of sea, air, and land forces to the region of Afghanistan to help protect US and NATO forces, including contractors, during the pullout.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan May All

Recent Stories

174 tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

44 seconds ago

APHC holds protest to condemn Indian oppression in ..

47 seconds ago

Kiev's Steps Do Not Show Intention to Peacefully R ..

49 seconds ago

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan Consider Trilateral ..

50 seconds ago

Renewable energy resources, crucial to achieve env ..

4 minutes ago

AJK lashes with unexpected heavy rains

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.