UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some US Pharmacies To Receive 1Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine On February 11 - White House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Some US Pharmacies to Receive 1Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine on February 11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The US Federal government will provide one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to several thousand pharmacies across the United States next week, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Tuesday.

"Starting on February 11, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country," Zients said in a virtual press briefing.

Zients said about 6,500 pharmacies in the United States will receive vaccine doses during the first phase of efforts to expand access for individuals.

Over the next three weeks the federal government will provide a minimum of 10.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine each week, which is an increase in the supply of more than 20 percent since the Biden administration took over the COVID-19 response efforts last month, Zients added.

Related Topics

White House United States February Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

59 minutes ago

Southern Yemeni Separatists Blame Gov't for Delayi ..

2 minutes ago

Macron's Call on Germany to Ditch Nord Stream 2 Pa ..

2 minutes ago

People thrashes PDM's narrative: Shafqat

2 minutes ago

Traders to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with ful ..

2 minutes ago

SEPA rebukes car makers for not complying with gre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.