Some US Pharmacies to Receive 1Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine on February 11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The US Federal government will provide one million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to several thousand pharmacies across the United States next week, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters on Tuesday.

"Starting on February 11, the federal government will deliver vaccines directly to select pharmacies across the country," Zients said in a virtual press briefing.

Zients said about 6,500 pharmacies in the United States will receive vaccine doses during the first phase of efforts to expand access for individuals.

Over the next three weeks the federal government will provide a minimum of 10.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine each week, which is an increase in the supply of more than 20 percent since the Biden administration took over the COVID-19 response efforts last month, Zients added.