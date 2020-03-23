Some US Prisoners Could Be Released Amid COVID19 Spread - Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) US President Donald Trump says non-violent inmates could be released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are going to take a look at that, it's a bit of a problem. But when we talk about totally non-violent prisoners ...

we are actually looking at that, yes," Trump told reporters on Sunday when asked about the possibility of an executive order on the release of nonviolent inmates from Federal prisons in the US.

Trump also said that some US citizens, particularly Senators, could be allowed to vote from hospitals or their own homes, as the coronavirus continues to spread.