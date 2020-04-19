UrduPoint.com
Some US States To Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions This Month, Trump Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Texas, Vermont and Montana will start to allow some businesses to open this month, US President Donald Trump said two days after releasing the Federal guidelines for lifting some restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Since we released the guidelines for 'Opening Up America Again,' and this was two days ago, a number of states led by both Democrat and Republican governors have announced concrete steps to begin a safe gradual and phased opening; Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to open on Monday while still requiring appropriate social distancing precautions," Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday; Ohio, North Dakota and Idaho have advised non essential businesses to prepare for a phased opening starting May 1," Trump added.

On Thursday, the "Opening Up America Again" federal plan was released, laying out the conditions for the easing of some restrictive measures imposed by US states amid the spread of COVID-19. The guidelines outline the conditions necessary to allow businesses to reopen, but the decision to lift restrictions will ultimately be up to state governors.

Protests have been taking place in various US states in the past days, with people calling for the lifting of lockdown measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, a wave of protests swept across several states, including Michigan, Ohio, Texas, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

