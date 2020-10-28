Some volunteers taking part in the post-registration clinical trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have tested positive for COVID-19 but they could have received placebo, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Some volunteers taking part in the post-registration clinical trials of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V have tested positive for COVID-19 but they could have received placebo, the head of the Gamaleya research institute that developed the vaccine told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to the statistics, there are some positive PCR tests and some diseases [infected people], but they could have received placebo. We will be able to announce some preliminary results only n the middle of November," Alexander Gintsburg said.

Around 50 percent of the 40,000 volunteers have already received the first component of the vaccine, and around 9,000 volunteers have already received the second portion, the Gamaleya chief specified.

Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 back in August. The post-registration clinical trials started in September. As many as 10,000 volunteers will receive placebo, which is necessary for checking the efficiency of the vaccine.