Some Vote Tabulators In Arizona's Maricopa County Not Working - Conservative Nonprofit

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Some of the vote tabulator machines in Arizona's Maricopa County are not working on the day of the US midterm elections, Chief Operating Officer of the conservative non-profit Turning Point, Tyler Bowyer, said on Tuesday

"We have two tabulators. One of the tabulators is not working," an unnamed poll worker standing by a long line of voters in Anthem, Arizona said in a video posted on Twitter by Bowyer. The tabulator in question was "about 75% successful," he added, saying that this meant it was misreading 25% of votes.

The worker said there were no attempts at deception, as misread votes were fed into a third box and then counted manually downtown or processed through another tabulator.

Bowyer said in a separate tweet that more than 10% of polling locations in the county had "substantive voter access and tabulation issues this morning" and Republican lawyers were addressing the matter.

The race in Arizona is among seven tight contests that could determine who controls the Senate after Tuesday's midterms. Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly is trying to hold off surging Republican challenger Blake Masters, one of many candidates endorsed by Trump.

