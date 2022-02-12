- Home
- World
- News
- Some Weapons Sent by West to Ukraine May End Up on Black Market - Russian Foreign Ministry
Some Weapons Sent By West To Ukraine May End Up On Black Market - Russian Foreign Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:39 PM
Some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries may end up on the black market, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries may end up on the black market, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik.
"But there is another problem (with the regulation of the supply of weapons).
A lot of weapons end up on the black market. According to the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, there are already about 5 million units, which can easily end up anywhere, including in the NATO countries," the diplomat said.