Some Weapons Sent By West To Ukraine May End Up On Black Market - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries may end up on the black market, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Some of the weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries may end up on the black market, a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexey Polishchuk, told Sputnik.

"But there is another problem (with the regulation of the supply of weapons).

A lot of weapons end up on the black market. According to the office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, there are already about 5 million units, which can easily end up anywhere, including in the NATO countries," the diplomat said.

