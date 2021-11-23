Some Western Countries Make Attempts to Politicize Climate Agenda - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Some Western countries are making attempts to politicize the climate agenda, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Already today we can state that a number of influential countries, including the EU, are trying to politicize it (the climate agenda) and use it as a tool of protectionism," Lavrov told a business forum, adding that Moscow believes that such an approach can negatively affect international efforts against climate change.