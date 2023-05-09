UrduPoint.com

Some Western Nations Aim To Destroy Sovereign Development Centers - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Some western countries want to destroy sovereign centers of development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the Victory Day parade in Moscow.

"Their goal, and there is nothing new here, is to achieve the disintegration and destruction of our country, to cross out the results of the Second World War, to finally break the system of global security and international law, to strangle any sovereign centers of development," Putin said.

The West provokes conflicts and revolutions, and destroys traditional values, Putin added.

