Something Working,Something Not So Much in US-Russia Prisoners Exchange Dialogue - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday that the issue of prisoners exchange between Washington and Moscow is being discussed through a separate channel, determined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, something works, something not so much.

"Issues of (prisoners) exchange are being considered through a separate channel determined by the presidents, something works, something not so much. This is an extremely delicate subject as we are talking about human destinies," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian newspaper Izvestia.