Son of Belarus Presidential Hopeful Babariko Charged as Part of Fraud Case - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Eduard Babariko, the son and campaign chief of Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko, has been indicted as part of the investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Belgazprombank, the politician's office said on Sunday, adding that a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied to both.

Viktor Banariko was indicted on Saturday.

"Formal charges filed against Viktor and Eduard, and a preventive measure in the form of detention is chosen," the campaign office wrote on Twitter, adding that the custody of both would be appealed.