Son Of Bonduelle Founder Dead In Hit-And-Run Crash - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 03:23 PM

Son of Bonduelle Founder Dead in Hit-And-Run Crash - Reports

Jerome Bonduelle, the son of the founder of the French processed vegetables firm Bonduelle and CEO of its Prospective and Development department, was killed in a hit-and-run accident, media said Saturday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Jerome Bonduelle, the son of the founder of the French processed vegetables firm Bonduelle and CEO of its Prospective and Development department, was killed in a hit-and-run accident, media said Saturday.

The 50-year-old was hit by a car as he, his wife and friends were riding bikes in the northern French city of Lille in the early hours of Saturday, the France Info news channel reported.

Paramedics were called but they could not resuscitate the victim who is reported to have died instantly. The driver fled the scene and was arrested later in the morning.

