Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of Chad's late president Idriss Deby, who heads the transitional military council, will perform the functions of the head of state and the armed forces' commander-in-chief, according to the council's transitional charter.

The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established on Tuesday, after Idriss Deby, aged 68, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a clash with insurgents. The transitional period is set to last for 18 months, then new elections will be held.

According to the charter, the military council, the national council for the transitional period, and the transitional government will be the key authorities for these 18 months.

"The chairman of the transitional military councils performs the functions of the president of the republic, the head of state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He guarantees the implementation of the transitional charter and acts as the head of the administration," Article 37 of the charter read.