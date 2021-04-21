UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of Chad's Late President To Act As Head Of State, Commander-in-Chief - Charter

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Son of Chad's Late President to Act as Head of State, Commander-in-Chief - Charter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of Chad's late president Idriss Deby, who heads the transitional military council, will perform the functions of the head of state and the armed forces' commander-in-chief, according to the council's transitional charter.

The Transitional Military Council of Chad was established on Tuesday, after Idriss Deby, aged 68, died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a clash with insurgents. The transitional period is set to last for 18 months, then new elections will be held.

According to the charter, the military council, the national council for the transitional period, and the transitional government will be the key authorities for these 18 months.

"The chairman of the transitional military councils performs the functions of the president of the republic, the head of state and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. He guarantees the implementation of the transitional charter and acts as the head of the administration," Article 37 of the charter read.

Related Topics

Died Chad Government

Recent Stories

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

32 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

55 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.