UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of Egypt's Morsi Dies Of Heart Attack At 25: Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

Son of Egypt's Morsi dies of heart attack at 25: lawyer

The youngest son of deceased ex-president Mohamed Morsi himself died Wednesday night of a heart attack in Cairo, a family lawyer said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The youngest son of deceased ex-president Mohamed Morsi himself died Wednesday night of a heart attack in Cairo, a family lawyer said.

Abdallah Morsi, 25, suffered the fatal cardiac arrest while at the wheel of his car, Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsoud told AFP.

"A friend who was with him was able to stop the car and take him to hospital", said the lawyer, adding that Abdallah Morsi's funeral was set to take place on Thursday.

Mohamed Morsi -- who as Egypt's first freely elected president headed an administration loyal to the now banned Muslim Brotherhood until he was deposed by the military in 2013 -- died in court on June 17.

The military overthrow of Morsi was led by Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ascended to the presidency in 2014 polls, before securing an official 97 percent in elections last year.

Mohamed Morsi, 67, collapsed during a court session in Cairo, some six years after his ouster and imprisonment.

He had been sentenced to 45 years in prison for offences including "inciting violence" in late 2012 against protesters and "spying" on behalf of Qatar.

Sisi has stifled opposition, particularly from the Muslim Brotherhood.

Egypt declared the Brotherhood a terrorist organisation in late 2013.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Egypt Car Died Qatar Cairo June Muslim Family From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Taliban kill at least five people in 'horrifying' ..

1 minute ago

Increasing Number of EEF Participants Shows Growin ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends matric ..

1 minute ago

Javeria seeks training opportunities for women cri ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Japan to Launch First Joint Pilot Tourism ..

3 minutes ago

Govt improves project fund approval mechanism for ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.