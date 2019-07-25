MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi might have died due to food poisoning, Nessma tv channel reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the politician's son, Mohamed Hafedh.

Essebsi, who passed away on Thursday, at the age of 92, became president in 2014 and continued serving in that capacity until his death, despite frequent health problems.

According to the local radio station Mosaique, citing Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Essebsi would be buried this Saturday. The 7-day morning period was declared.

Elected after the 2011 Tunisian revolution, Essebsi became the first leader of the country who gained power via free and democratic elections.