UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of Late Tunisian President Believes Father's Death Caused By Food Poisoning - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:20 PM

Son of Late Tunisian President Believes Father's Death Caused by Food Poisoning - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Tunisian President Mohamed Beji Caid Essebsi might have died due to food poisoning, Nessma tv channel reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the politician's son, Mohamed Hafedh.

Essebsi, who passed away on Thursday, at the age of 92, became president in 2014 and continued serving in that capacity until his death, despite frequent health problems.

According to the local radio station Mosaique, citing Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Essebsi would be buried this Saturday. The 7-day morning period was declared.

Elected after the 2011 Tunisian revolution, Essebsi became the first leader of the country who gained power via free and democratic elections.

Related Topics

Died TV From

Recent Stories

Notre Dame Construction Site Closed Over Lead Cont ..

20 minutes ago

US Senate Committee Approves Kelly Craft's Nominat ..

20 minutes ago

US Government Resumes Capital Punishment, Presiden ..

20 minutes ago

Over 100 Migrants Feared Dead as Boat Sinks Off Li ..

20 minutes ago

Federal Trade Commission Says Facebook $5Bln Settl ..

24 minutes ago

Boris Johnson Makes History on 1st Day of Premiers ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.