UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of Lord Of The Rings Author Dies Aged 95 - Tolkien Society

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

Son of Lord of The Rings Author Dies Aged 95 - Tolkien Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Christopher Tolkien, who edited much of J. R. R. Tolkien's posthumously published work, passed away at the age of 95, the literary society dedicated to the legacy of his late father said Thursday.

"Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95.

The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family," the Tolkien Society said on Twitter.

Christopher Tolkien was the third son of the iconic fantasy author. He is known for drawing many of the original maps of Middle-earth, where the Lord of the Rings is set.

Tolkien had lived in France with his wife Baillie.

Related Topics

Twitter France Died Wife Family

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

53 minutes ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

1 hour ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

2 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Formally Begins Trump Impeachment Trial

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.