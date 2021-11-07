UrduPoint.com

Son Of Slain Haitian President Says Was Attacked On Day Of His Father's Assassination

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The son of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Joverlein Moise, said that he suffered an armed assault on the day his father was shot dead.

The Haitian leader was deadly wounded during an attack on his residence in the early hours of July 7. His spouse was also injured and subsequently hospitalized in Miami, the United States. Joverlein Moise left Haiti on the day his father was killed and is currently in Quebec.

Joverlein Moise told the Haitian Metropole radio station that he, his wife and daughter were in a car when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

He called it the "ambush," adding that he had additional information about what happened the night his father was killed.

Last month, he told Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail that he last spoke to his father on the eve of the president's assassination.

In an effort to find the guilty, the Haitian authorities detained more than 40 people, including 18 Colombian citizens and five US citizens, as well as four police officers, who were allegedly involved in Moise's assassination.

