Son Of Slain Saudi Journalist Khashoggi Says Trusts Saudi Judiciary

Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:10 AM

Son of Slain Saudi Journalist Khashoggi Says Trusts Saudi Judiciary

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The elder son of slain Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi has said he has full trust in the Saudi judiciary after the Gulf monarchy's court put five people on death row on Monday for killing his father.

"Today, the court did justice to the children of late Jamal Khashoggi. We confirm our confidence in the Saudi judiciary at all levels, that it has been fair to us and that justice has been done," Salah Khashoggi, a banker, tweeted.

It took the Saudi court 10 sittings to determine that the killing of The Washington Post columnist, who vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, was not premeditated.

Three other suspects in the case were given a total prison term of 24 years, while three were acquitted.

Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's former adviser Saud Qahtani was questioned but not charged over a lack of evidence. The court also tried and acquitted ex-deputy intelligence chief Ahmed Asiri. Both were sanctioned by the United States last year for having planned and organized the killing.

