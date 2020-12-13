UrduPoint.com
Son Of Venezuela's President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Son of Venezuela's President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the son of Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro, has taken part in the phase three trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 that are taking place in the South American country, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, the Russian ambassador in Caracas, said on Saturday.

"Very proud to be present at the moment when recently-elected deputy Nicolas Maduro Guerra participated in the third phase of clinical trials for the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19, Sputnik V," Melik-Bagdasarov wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela began conducting phase three clinical trials on Sputnik V in mid-October and plans are in place for the Latin American country to begin producing the vaccine.

President Maduro has said Venezuela's mass vaccination program against COVID-19 is likely to begin in April.

More Stories From World

