UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Son Of Yemeni Defense Minister Killed In Landmine Blast - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Son of Yemeni Defense Minister Killed in Landmine Blast - Official

The son of the Yemeni defense chief died on Wednesday after the car he was traveling in hit a landmine, an adviser to the country's information minister said

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The son of the Yemeni defense chief died on Wednesday after the car he was traveling in hit a landmine, an adviser to the country's information minister said.

Earlier in the day, the adviser said that Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdashi of the internationally recognized Yemeni government was returning from a trip to the eastern frontline when his motorcade drove over the mine.

The defense minister escaped unharmed.

"The blast killed Capt. Hamza Ali al-Maqdashi, the son of the defense minister and our esteemed brother," Mukhtar al-Rahbi tweeted.

The explosion killed five other service members, including another of the minister's relatives, al-Rahbi said.

Related Topics

Information Minister Car Died From Government

Recent Stories

DUPHAT to offer deep insights into pharmaceutical ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

1 hour ago

Successful visits of Turkish President, UN Secreta ..

4 minutes ago

550g heroin seized in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Court awards death sentence to accused in Mithi

4 minutes ago

World Needs to Urgently Invest in Clean Energy to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.