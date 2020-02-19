Son of Yemeni Defense Minister Killed in Landmine Blast - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The son of the Yemeni defense chief died on Wednesday after the car he was traveling in hit a landmine, an adviser to the country's information minister said.

Earlier in the day, the adviser said that Defense Minister Mohammed al-Maqdashi of the internationally recognized Yemeni government was returning from a trip to the eastern frontline when his motorcade drove over the mine.

The defense minister escaped unharmed.

"The blast killed Capt. Hamza Ali al-Maqdashi, the son of the defense minister and our esteemed brother," Mukhtar al-Rahbi tweeted.

The explosion killed five other service members, including another of the minister's relatives, al-Rahbi said.