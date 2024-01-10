Open Menu

Son Set To Light Up Asian Cup As Qatar Takes Centre Stage Again

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Son set to light up Asian Cup as Qatar takes centre stage again

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Asian Cup begins on Friday with defending champions Qatar the hosts, Japan favourites and Son Heung-min's South Korea vowing to win the title for the first time in 64 years.

The 24 teams spanning Australia to Palestine will battle for regional glory over the next four weeks, culminating in the final at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on February 10.

It will take something special to beat the last big game at Lusail -- the World Cup final 13 months ago when an Argentina side inspired by Lionel Messi defeated France on penalties.

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup was supposed to have been held last summer in China but was moved to World Cup host Qatar because of China's Covid-19 rules.

Qatar will mostly use stadiums that staged World Cup matches, a notable absentee being Stadium 974, the temporary arena made partly of shipping containers.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, the Gulf state came under intense scrutiny over its human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

Rights groups say little has changed since, something Qatar disputes.

There has been no such outcry ahead of the Asian Cup.

More Stories From World