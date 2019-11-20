Sondland Claims US Leaders Were Informed of Diplomatic Efforts in Ukraine - Testimony

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in a testimony during the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Wednesday rejected suggestions that he was engaged in "rogue diplomacy" in Ukraine and said State Department and White House senior personnel were informed of his efforts.

"We made every effort to ensure that the relevant decision makers at the National Security Council and State Department knew the important details of our efforts," Sondland told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. "The suggestion that we were engaged in some irregular or rogue diplomacy is absolutely false."

Sondland pointed out that the leadership of the State Department, National Security Council and the White House "were all informed" about activities in Ukraine from May 23 until US security aid for country was released on September 11.