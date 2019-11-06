UrduPoint.com
Sondland In Revised Testimony Says Recalls US Aid To Ukraine Used As Leverage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Sondland in Revised Testimony Says Recalls US Aid to Ukraine Used as Leverage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland told House investigators in revised testimony that he recalled informing a Ukrainian official that Washington would withhold security assistance for Ukraine until Kiev opened an anti-corruption probe sought by President Donald Trump, newly published documents revealed on Tuesday.

Sondland made the disclosure in a newly published supplement to his original testimony, which he gave on October 17. Following that testimony, Sondland's attorneys on Monday gave House lawmakers a revised version of his testimony, saying the remarks of other witnesses had "refreshed" the envoy's memory about specific events. House investigators published the supplement and other evidence on Tuesday.

"Ambassador Sondland submitted a declaration to supplement his testimony on November 4, 2019, in which he stated that the opening statements of Ambassador William Taylor and Tim Morrison refreshed his recollection," Sondland's attorneys said in a letter to House lawmakers.

In his revised testimony, Sondland said he recalled telling an aide to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting in Warsaw along with Vice President Mike Pence that military aid would be withheld until Ukraine provided a public anti-corruption statement.

In September, House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry into Trump over his July 25 telephone call with Zelenskyy, during which the US leader is accused of pressing Kiev to probe alleged corruption of Hunter Biden, who was linked to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

A whistleblower claimed that the White House had attempted to restrict access to the transcript of the call and described it as Trump's attempt to solicit a foreign power's interference in the 2020 presidential election.

