Sondland Says Believed Aid to Ukraine Was Tied to Probes

United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in public testimony on Wednesday that he believed that the resumption of American aid to Ukraine was tied to the country's commitment to conduct investigations of President Donald Trump's political rivals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in public testimony on Wednesday that he believed that the resumption of American aid to Ukraine was tied to the country's commitment to conduct investigations of President Donald Trump 's political rivals.

"I tried diligently to ask why the aid was suspended, but I never received a clear answer," Sondland told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee during an impeachment hearing. "In the absence of any credible explanation for the suspension of aid, I later came to believe that the resumption of security aid would not occur until there was a public statement from Ukraine committing to the investigations of the 2016 election and Burisma, as [Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph] Mr. Guiliani had demanded."