Sondland Says Could Not Get 'Straight Answer' on Why Trump Held Ukrainian Aid - Transcript

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told House investigators he could not get a straight answer on why the Trump administration was withholding security assistance to Ukraine, a newly published transcript of his testimony showed on Tuesday.

"There was never any clear-any clear articulation by anyone of, is there even a hold, is it a review, is it an audit, is it the Europeans? I could never get a straight answer out of anyone," Sondland told House lawmakers during his testimony on October 17.