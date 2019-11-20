UrduPoint.com
Sondland Says Was Pressured By White House Not To Testify At Impeachment Hearings

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

Sondland Says Was Pressured by White House Not to Testify at Impeachment Hearings

United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in public testimony before the Congress that he was cooperating with the impeachment inquiry despite being pressured by the White House and State Department not to testify

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) United States Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in public testimony before the Congress that he was cooperating with the impeachment inquiry despite being pressured by the White House and State Department not to testify.

"I have already provided 10 hours of deposition testimony," Sondland told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee. "I did so despite directives from the White House and the State Department that I refuse to appear, as many other have done."

