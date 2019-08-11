UrduPoint.com
Sonia Gandhi Elected As Interim President Of Indian National Congress

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Sonia Gandhi Elected as Interim President of Indian National Congress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The executive committee of the opposition Indian National Congress - the Congress Working Committee - elected on Saturday Sonia Gandhi as the interim president of the party.

Sonia Gandhi headed the Indian National Congress in 1998 - 2017 before being replaced by her son Rahul Gandhi, who announced his resignation in May.

"Congress Working Committee unanimously Names Smt. Sonia Gandhi as Interim President," the party said on its Twitter page.

Sonia Gandhi was born in Italy in 1946 and married Rajiv Gandhi, son of then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in 1968. Rajiv Gandhi headed the Indian National Congress until his assassination in 1991. Sonia Gandhi headed the party in 1998, becoming one more representative of the Nehru-Gandhi family in the ruling post of the Indian National Congress.

