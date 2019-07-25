UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sonia Rykiel French Fashion House Put Into Liquidation: Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:46 PM

Sonia Rykiel French fashion house put into liquidation: court

The troubled Sonia Rykiel French fashion house -- that once symbolised the rebellious spirit of Paris in 1968 -- went into liquidation Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The troubled Sonia Rykiel French fashion house -- that once symbolised the rebellious spirit of Paris in 1968 -- went into liquidation Thursday.

A Paris court ordered the winding up of the brand founded by the "Queen of Knits" Rykiel as a buyer could not be found to take over the loss-making firm since it went into receivership in April.

The designer, who died two years ago from Parkinson's disease aged 86, made her name with the "Poor Boy Sweater" made famous by film star Audrey Hepburn.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Poor Died Paris Audrey Hepburn April From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

2 hours ago

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

2 hours ago

France to develop anti-satellite laser weapons: Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Solskjaer 'hoping for best' after Bailly stretcher ..

5 minutes ago

First Case of African Swine Fever Reported in Slov ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.