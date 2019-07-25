Sonia Rykiel French fashion house put into liquidation: court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The troubled Sonia Rykiel French fashion house -- that once symbolised the rebellious spirit of Paris in 1968 -- went into liquidation Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The troubled Sonia Rykiel French fashion house -- that once symbolised the rebellious spirit of Paris in 1968 -- went into liquidation Thursday.

A Paris court ordered the winding up of the brand founded by the "Queen of Knits" Rykiel as a buyer could not be found to take over the loss-making firm since it went into receivership in April.

The designer, who died two years ago from Parkinson's disease aged 86, made her name with the "Poor Boy Sweater" made famous by film star Audrey Hepburn.