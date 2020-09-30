Sonic Boom Over Paris Caused by Rafale Plane Attending to Emergency - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The sound heard all over Paris on Wednesday was caused by a Rafale fighter attending to another aircraft in emergency, the Rafale was authorized to break the sound barrier, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry told Sputnik in a statement.

"[It was] an operational Rafale jet of the 113 airbase in Saint-Dizier which assisted an aircraft that lost a radio signal and was authorized to break the sound barrier to assist the airplane in difficulty. It broke the sound barrier in the east of Paris," the spokesman said.