UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sonic Boom Over Paris Caused By Rafale Plane Attending To Emergency - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:59 PM

Sonic Boom Over Paris Caused by Rafale Plane Attending to Emergency - Defense Ministry

The sound heard all over Paris on Wednesday was caused by a Rafale fighter attending to another aircraft in emergency, the Rafale was authorized to break the sound barrier, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry told Sputnik in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The sound heard all over Paris on Wednesday was caused by a Rafale fighter attending to another aircraft in emergency, the Rafale was authorized to break the sound barrier, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry told Sputnik in a statement.

"[It was] an operational Rafale jet of the 113 airbase in Saint-Dizier which assisted an aircraft that lost a radio signal and was authorized to break the sound barrier to assist the airplane in difficulty. It broke the sound barrier in the east of Paris," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Paris All

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

2 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

2 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

2 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

3 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.