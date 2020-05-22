UrduPoint.com
Sons Of Jamal Khashoggi Pardon The Killers Of Their Father

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Sons of Jamal Khashoggi pardon the killers of their father

Hatice Cengez the fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, however, says that no one has the right to forgive the killers, saying that heinous murder does not have limitations.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2020) The sons of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi pardoned the killers of their father here on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Salah Khashoggi, the son of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said that they were going to pardon the killers of their father Jamal Khashoggi.

In his tweet, Salah Khashoggi gave reference of a verse from Holy Quran which stressed on kindness and forgiveness.

“In this holy month of Ramazan, We, the sons of Jamal Khashoggi, make this announcement that we have forgiven and pardoned the killers of our father. May Allah bless him. And we all are hopeful for reward from Almighty Allah. All praise to Almighty Allah—the God of the all worlds,” said Salah Khashoggi in his Tweet in Arabia.

Jamal Khashoggi who was columnist with Washington Post was killed and dismembered at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018 The case tarnished the reputation of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After announcement of pardon, all the killers including five unnamed people sentenced to death over murder of Khashoggi could escape the punishment.

Previously, Salah Khashoggi had said that they had trust in judicial system. However, he criticized the opponents, saying that they were influencing the case.

According to the public prosecutor, out of 11 individuals indicted in the case most of whom remained unnamed — five were sentenced to death, three face jail terms totalling 24 years and the others were acquitted, according to the public prosecutor.

Khashoggi, a 59-year-old critic of the crown prince, was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His were not found.

Saudi prosecutors had said deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri oversaw Khashoggi's killing and the US Treasury had claimed that Saud al-Qahtani was “part of the planning and execution” of the operation that led to the murder.

Later, Qahtani was investigated but there was no strong evidence for his indictment, and Assiri was charged but eventually acquitted on the same grounds.

Both aides were part of Prince Mohammed's tight-knit inner circle and were formally sacked over the killing, but only Assiri appeared in the court hearings, according to Western sources.

