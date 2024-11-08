Sony Quarterly Net Profit Jumps But Forecast Unchanged
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Sony's net profit jumped in the second quarter thanks to stronger sales in gaming, music and imaging sensors, the PlayStation maker said Friday as it left its annual profit forecasts unchanged.
The yen's weakness against the Dollar and euro had a positive impact on takings in those key sectors, the Japanese conglomerate said.
However, Sony Pictures suffered from "lower series deliveries" for television, "in part due to production delays related to the strikes in Hollywood".
Sony's earnings release comes a day after its PlayStation 5 Pro console hit shelves, with a price tag that has raised eyebrows among gamers.
In Europe the device costs an eye-watering 799.99 Euros ($860) -- 250 euros higher than the older version -- and almost 120,000 Yen ($780) in Sony's home market of Japan.
