SOPC signs cooperation agreement with Korean Counterpart

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), signed on Saturday a cooperation agreement with the President of the Republic of Korea's Paralympic Committee, Jin-owan Jung.

This took place on the sidelines of the Asian Paralympic Committee Conference "Riyadh 2023”.

The agreement aims to enhance sports collaboration between the two committees. This comes in light of fact that the Republic of Korea is considered one of the prominent countries in Asia and globally in Paralympic sports, especially after winning the fourth-place in the overall standings of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Masters.