Open Menu

SOPC's Vice President Launches Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SOPC's vice president launches Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) On behalf of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports, and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, the SOPC's Vice President launched the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games (WCG) at the Ministry of Sports Hall of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

The launching ceremony was attended by the President of SportAccord, Ivo Ferriani, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, and an elite group of international sports leaders and heads of international federations participating in the tournament.

This edition of Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games witnesses the largest number of participants in the history of the tournament, with more than 1,500 male and female athletes competing in 16 combat sports

Related Topics

World Sports Riyadh Saudi Male Bahrain Olympics

Recent Stories

vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

31 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

31 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

55 minutes ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World