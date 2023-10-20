(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) On behalf of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sports, and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee (SOPC), Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz, the SOPC's Vice President launched the Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games (WCG) at the Ministry of Sports Hall of Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex.

The launching ceremony was attended by the President of SportAccord, Ivo Ferriani, Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, and an elite group of international sports leaders and heads of international federations participating in the tournament.

This edition of Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games witnesses the largest number of participants in the history of the tournament, with more than 1,500 male and female athletes competing in 16 combat sports