Soros Open Society Foundations Pledge $20Mln To Support Biden Infrastructure Plan- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) George Soros' Open Society Foundations are allocating $20 million to launch a campaign generating support for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion infrastructure construction plan, the news website Axios reported on Monday.

The foundations have already committed to provide $20 million to initiate the campaign and may eventually offer up to $100 million to fund it with the goal of raising up support among progressives across the United States for the program to help it gain funding in Congress, the report said.

Some progressive critics have held back from supporting the Biden program saying it is too small and needs to be greatly expanded, the report added.

An expanded version of the Biden program could be announced later this month offering increased funding to health care and community colleges as well as for issues pertaining to climate change, according to the report.

More Stories From World

