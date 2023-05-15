UrduPoint.com

Soros Says 'Alive, Healthy' Amid Reports Of Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Soros Says 'Alive, Healthy' Amid Reports of Death

US billionaire George Soros, 92, on Monday, dismissed rumors of his death and said that he is "alive and healthy''

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US billionaire George Soros, 92, on Monday, dismissed rumors of his death and said that he is "alive and healthy."

"Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy," Soros said in a tweet.

News about Soros' alleged death from a heart attack has circulated on Twitter since Monday morning. The news was coming from an account with only a couple of followers.

Soros has been accused of using his philanthropic activity as a front for campaigns to undermine national governments and change the course of elections in a number of countries via his Open Society Foundations. Russia listed his charities as undesirable organizations in 2015.

