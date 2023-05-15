Soros Says 'Alive, Healthy' Amid Reports Of Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US billionaire George Soros, 92, on Monday, dismissed rumors of his death and said that he is "alive and healthy."
"Rumors that I had a heart attack are completely false. I am alive and healthy," Soros said in a tweet.
News about Soros' alleged death from a heart attack has circulated on Twitter since Monday morning. The news was coming from an account with only a couple of followers.
Soros has been accused of using his philanthropic activity as a front for campaigns to undermine national governments and change the course of elections in a number of countries via his Open Society Foundations. Russia listed his charities as undesirable organizations in 2015.